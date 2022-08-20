DANVILLE — Danville High School is in the middle of a science teacher crisis, Danville District 118 officials say, but they’re working more with Danville Area Community College in student course offerings.
The district had a science teacher resign mid-July and another stayed where they were teaching elsewhere instead of taking a job here, causing last-minute scrambling for some anatomy and science classes at DHS this school year for upperclassmen.
D118 Human Resources Director Kim Pabst told the school board Wednesday night that they then had to eliminate some science classes, including for advanced placement students. Some students now are taking classes through DACC.
While some DHS students go in person to DACC, others stay at DHS and take a class online.
The benefit of the students having to take placement tests and classes through DACC is dual enrollment, both for high school and college credit.
D118 officials said for the second semester, they’re working on getting a teacher to come for at least one period to teach a physical science dual enrollment class.
D118 officials said they’re trying to work with the college-bound students to get credits.
DACC teachers have come to DHS in the past too.
According to DACC’s Lara Conklin, dual enrollment doesn’t normally have a connection to whether or not a high school has enough teachers, it’s more about allowing students to receive both high school and college credit, and giving them a head start on their college career and a discount on their college expenses.
Dual enrollment is guaranteed college credit — as long as the student passes the class — where AP classes aren’t.
Earning dual credit means the high school has agreed to award high school credit, as well.
“We offer both traditional transfer and career (College Express) courses for dual credit. Dual credit can be offered at the high school, with a Master’s qualified teacher, or at DACC with our faculty,” according to Conklin.
College Express courses for DHS students are offered in a block of time, five days per week, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The county schools send their College Express students in the afternoon from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The DACC classes can be taken on campus or online, during any of its three regular semesters (including summer).
The Danville school district also is short a counselor at DHS and at North Ridge Middle School, and other staff, including in special education.
DHS students now are to have the same counselor throughout their four years. All DHS counselors also are in one guidance office, not scattered in the building in different offices.
Pabst reported that the district saw 38 teachers resign from last school year and 18 new teachers were picked up.
They’ve filled certified staff members in core subjects.
They also had 12 teaching assistant resignations and hired 10 so far.
She said they’re losing teachers who are moving to family elsewhere or to leave to go with a spouse, a few to the regional schools’ office, online services, and some are getting out of teaching altogether, with one North Ridge Middle School teacher going to work at Red Bull.
Also Wednesday night, the school board took no action on a school psychologist. The district had two resign, and there are issues on hourly pay.
Enrollment is up at several schools this school year.
It’s been going down overall about 200 students for the past few years. If the district follows trend, the district will see another overall decrease.
Student registrations continue to roll in.
Edison is up 15 students for 176 students (pre-k impacting it some), Liberty is up 85 students (with some Garfield Elementary students going there), Mark Denman is up 22, Meade Park was down 3, Northeast is up 33 students and Southwest is up 30 students (partly due to pre-k).
Northeast has student openings in fourth through sixth grades.
Pre-K has 213 students at Edison and Southwest, and screenings continue to add more. There’s full-day programming now.
D118 officials said they also see a surge of new students still registering for school after Chicago Public Schools start. Chicago schools start Aug. 23 this year.
More first day enrollment numbers: DHS has 996 students, up from 918 last year. North Ridge has 464 students, down from 539 last year. Kenneth D. Bailey Academy has 54 students, down from 80 last year. South View Upper Elementary School has 493 students, up from 470 last year and 38 late registrations are in process.
Other late registrations being seen: 10 at KDBA, 82 at DHS and 53 at NR.
