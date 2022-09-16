Vermilion County Illinois Federation of Labor would like to thank everyone for participating in the 86th “Annual Salute to Labor” Parade.

Award winners for this year’s parade are:

BAND-

  • 1st Danville High School Band of Vikings

BUSINESS-

  • 1st Illini Skateland
  • 2nd Troya’s Beauty Boutique
  • 3rd Dazzle Diva 5

CIVIC-

  • 1st Krazy Karts
  • 2nd Danville Fire Department
  • 3rd Danville Police Department

OPEN-

  • 1st The Assembly Church
  • 2nd Miss Black Danville
  • 3rd District 118 Building and Grounds

UNION-

  • 1st Danville Education Association
  • 2nd Plumbers and the Pipefitters Local 157
  • 3rd Carpenter’s Local 243

YOUTH-

  • 1st DHS Jr ROTC
  • 2nd Danville Carver Bears
  • 3rd Royal Dystruction

Special Thanks to Erik Felix (sound), Ofelia Williams (Announcer); judges: Anna Sykes, Geiselle Mockabee, Margie Dash, Our Committee Vermilion County Illinois Federation of Labor AFL-CIO

A very Special Thank you to: Danville Police Department, Danville Public Works and Vermilion Valley Vineyard Church for our security and clean up.

Award winners will be notified by Committee Chair, Connie Ostrander

