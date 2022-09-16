Vermilion County Illinois Federation of Labor would like to thank everyone for participating in the 86th “Annual Salute to Labor” Parade.
Award winners for this year’s parade are:
BAND-
- 1st Danville High School Band of Vikings
BUSINESS-
- 1st Illini Skateland
- 2nd Troya’s Beauty Boutique
- 3rd Dazzle Diva 5
CIVIC-
- 1st Krazy Karts
- 2nd Danville Fire Department
- 3rd Danville Police Department
OPEN-
- 1st The Assembly Church
- 2nd Miss Black Danville
- 3rd District 118 Building and Grounds
UNION-
- 1st Danville Education Association
- 2nd Plumbers and the Pipefitters Local 157
- 3rd Carpenter’s Local 243
YOUTH-
- 1st DHS Jr ROTC
- 2nd Danville Carver Bears
- 3rd Royal Dystruction
Special Thanks to Erik Felix (sound), Ofelia Williams (Announcer); judges: Anna Sykes, Geiselle Mockabee, Margie Dash, Our Committee Vermilion County Illinois Federation of Labor AFL-CIO
A very Special Thank you to: Danville Police Department, Danville Public Works and Vermilion Valley Vineyard Church for our security and clean up.
Award winners will be notified by Committee Chair, Connie Ostrander
