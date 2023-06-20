On Monday, Sept. 4, The Vermilion County Federation of Labor AFL – CIO will again sponsor the “Largest Downstate Parade in Illinois” on Labor Day.
The parade committee takes much time and pride in bringing this great event to downtown Danville.
If your organization or business is interested in participating, contact Connie Ostrander via text at 217-418-0944 or e-mail at Saving_grace_55@yahoo.com for an application, which must be submitted by Aug. 10. Participants are encouraged to honor the theme in a creative manner.
If you are a union member, you are welcome to ride/walk with the Vermilion County Federation of Labor AFL – CIO.
Vermilion County Federation of Labor is also looking for volunteers to assist with this year’s parade. Contact Connie Ostrander via text: 217-418-0944, e-mail at Saving_grace_55@yahoo.com.
