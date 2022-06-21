On Sept. 5, the Vermilion County Federation of Labor AFL – CIO will again sponsor the Labor Day parade.
If your organization or business is interested in participating, contact Connie Ostrander by texting 217-418-0944 or email saving_grace_55@yahoo.com for an application. Applications must be submitted by Aug. 10.
Union members are welcome to ride/walk with the Vermilion County Federation of Labor AFL – CIO.
Entry fees have been established this year in order to keep the event running in Vermilion County.
Nonprofit, youth, civic and church organizations will have an entry fee of $10, while businesses have a $20 entry fee. First responders and organized labor “official sponsors” will have no fee.
The Vermilion County Federation of Labor is also looking for volunteers to assist with the parade this year. Contact Ostrander to volunteer.
