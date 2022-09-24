DANVILLE — It may be a little earlier in the year for the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day this year, but it's fall and anytime can be a good time for pancakes and sausage.
Wes Bieritz with the Danville Noon Kiwanis says the event usually is during the third week in October, but it is a little earlier this year so as not to interfere with hockey or other arena events.
"It's still going to be fall," he said.
Bieritz calls Pancake Day "Danville's big fall picnic."
He said it's a popular gathering place for people to eat and talk. Some people might not see each other that often throughout the year. This event is a reunion sometimes and brings people together.
The 72nd annual Kiwanis Pancake Day will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at the David S. Palmer Arena, 100 W. Main St.
Tickets can be purchased from Kiwanis members or by calling 217-497-3087 in advance, or at the door.
Cost is $6.25 per person in advance and $7 per person at the door. A book of four tickets is $25. Children ages 3 to 11 are $3.50 at the door.
To-go orders also will be available.
"We're hoping for a big crowd," Bieritz said.
Bieritz said they would feed about 3,400 to 3,500 people, pre-Covid. They fed about 2,100 last year. He hopes for at least 3,000 attendees this year.
He said lines for food goes fast. They'll have a lot of grills ready.
Proceeds benefit about 20 local youth charities in Vermilion County.
Bieritz said they regularly raise more than $20,000 with the event each year.
"It's pretty important," he said about the fundraiser for charities which includes the D.A.R.E Vermilion County program.
There will be more than 100 volunteers helping during Pancake Day.
The Kiwanis members thank the sponsors of the event.
Those interested in attending a weekly Kiwanis meeting can attend the meetings at noon on Thursdays at the VFW, 8 Pine St. There are around 40 members on the roster, and they always have a speaker at the meetings.
