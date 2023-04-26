A two-vehicle crash killed a 29-year-old Kingman, Ind. man on Monday.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the man as Curtis D. Maxey.
The accident occurred around 2:52 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 2000 North Road and 1970 East Road.
McFadden said in a news release that Maxey’s next of kin has been contacted and an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
Vermilion County Sherriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.
