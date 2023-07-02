DANVILLE — The Kid’s Fishing Day coordinated by the Illini Bass Club and Vermilion County Conservation District took place on Saturday, June 10, at Horseshoe Pond at Kennekuk Cove County Park.
There were perfect weather conditions for the annual event for all to enjoy.
The fish were biting as well, with bluegill and catfish making tight lines and happy faces for the young anglers.
The kids had a great time.
After the fishing hours were over, awards were presented to winners in each of four age categories. Also, every kid won a prize from a raffle entered into at registration. This was made possible through donations from local groups, individuals and businesses including Danville Firefighters Local 429, and Thyssen-Krupp Dynamics gave a very generous donation.
The Illini Bass Club is extremely appreciative of the support and generosity shown by the community. Proceeds from the event are to benefit Vermilion County’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program.
As longtime club member and past president Don Wolfe says, “Take a kid fishing. It changes their life!”
