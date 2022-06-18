DANVILLE — Juneteenth is a holiday that many people are just starting to learn about.
Project Success hosted an event on Friday at Central Christian Church to have kids learn a little bit more about the newest national holiday.
The event was the brainchild of Project Success site coordinator Brii Buchanan after having a discussion with State Sen. Scott Bennett.
“Senator Bennett gave us a call, asking if were were doing anything for Juneteenth and we said we were going to throw an event,” Buchanan said. “I brainstormed ideas about what the kids would like to do in a fun and exciting way, so that’s when we decided to do a little march for the kids and learn about what Juneteenth is ... They can learn a lot and be informed about history.”
Buchanan said they planned on a field day with stations for face-painting, water park activities and food.
“I got involved because Illinois in the last few years has recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday,” Bennett said. “I have been surprised as I’ve driven through the state and district that not many people knew what Juneteenth was. Coming back and talking to Project Success and talking to the next generation of African-American leaders and letting them understand we are celebrating victories that were hard-fought and thank the generations before us and keep it alive, but also be very proud of who we are.”
The event was supposed to be at Winter Park, but the hot weather forced a move to Buchanan’s site, which serves students from Garfield, Mark Denman and Meade Park Elementary Schools.
Children at the event had signs and walked up and down North Vermilion Street from Central Church to First Baptist and back, raising the signs to get a reaction from passing motorists.
“It was a good turnout and I appreciate everyone coming out,” Buchanan said. “It went well and hopefully they will have fun with the games and everything. I am glad that we had a good interaction with it. I thought in a small town, we wouldn’t get much of a reaction, but we are glad we did and everyone experienced what we celebrated today.”
Juneteenth marks the anniversary of when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, to take control of the state and ensure that all slaves would be free. While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863 and Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered a few months before, slavery was still unaffected in Texas.
U.S. General Gordon Granger stood on Texas soil to read General Orders No. 3 on that day, which stated: “The People of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.” It signaled freedom for Texas’ 250,000 enslaved people.
In 1866, freedmen in Texas organized the first Jubilee Day on June 19 and commemorations have included music, barbecues, prayer services and other activities. As Black people migrated to other parts of the country, the holiday spread.
Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth a holiday in 1979 and other states followed suit through the years. Last year, Congress passed a resolution establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday and President Biden signed it into law on June 17, 2021.
Bennett said he hopes more celebrations like this will happen in the years ahead to helps kids better understand Juneteenth.
“Now with it being a state holiday, it is starting to sink in why it is special and we hope for the next generation they get to a point to celebrate it without asking questions (about) why,” Bennett said.
