OAKWOOD — In May 2019, Kickapoo State Park saw approximately 126,000 visitors.
With the reopening today of the state park due to COVID-19 restriction changes, and temperatures in the 60s and 70s this weekend, a lot of people are expected to once again visit state parks throughout Illinois.
“We know Illinoisans are excited to visit some of their favorite state sites and we’re excited to welcome them back,” says Rachel Torbert, deputy director with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
However, not everything will be open and back to normal yet.
According to Torbert, like many Illinois sites, Kickapoo will offer a variety of recreational opportunities — hiking trails, equestrian trails and picnic areas all will be open; ponds will be open for fishing and river access will be open for canoeing and fishing.
“We do ask that visitors take all necessary precautions while visiting state sites. Visitors should bring with them face coverings and hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol,” she said.
Additionally, they should:
• Practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet of distance between themselves and others
• Stay home if they are sick or feeling any symptoms, such as fever, coughing, troubled breathing, and/or other flu-like symptoms.
• Visit alone or with members of their household.
• Stay local and visit parks that are closest to where they live.
• If they arrive at a park and crowds are forming, they should move to another area or return another time/day to visit.
• Cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If they don’t have a tissue, they should cough or sneeze into their upper arm/elbow.
“As we slowly reopen our state sites, all campgrounds, visitor centers, concessions, shelters and playgrounds remain closed to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Additionally, all programs and events at state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites are suspended or postponed until further notice. Specific to Kickapoo, the access loop to the fairgrounds will be closed to driving,” according to Torbert.
Kickapoo Adventures remains closed, in addition to its music events due to all programs and events at state sites being canceled or postponed.
Illinois State Parks are open from sunup to sundown.
Road work also is being completed at Kickapoo State Park, but should not interfere with recreational activities, officials say.
