Chris Kelnhofer has become the new Hoopeston Chief of Police after the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board issued the necessary waiver to allow it, according the Mayor Jeff Wise.
After the Hoopeston City Council approved Kelnhofer as chief on Sept. 9, with a start date of Sept. 26, a glitch occurred due to his transferring from chief of the Rossville Police Department to Hoopeston. This was due to the ILETSB’s delay in receiving Kelnhofer’s records from the Veterans Administration.
The council voted to create a temporary position of police director at the Oct. 18 meeting until the waiver was received. This allowed Kelnhofer to administer police issues, but have no police powers. The temporary position would cease once Kelnhofer became chief.
The ordinance was not made to cover future such scenarios since it specifically was named for Kelnhofer.
Sgt. Quentin Morgan became interim chief after Darin Tate retired, remaining in that position until the waiver was granted
“Quentin did an awesome job filling in as interim chief,” Wise said. “We greatly appreciate his dedication to and support of Hoopeston and the HPD. He will continue playing a key role in the Department as he resumes his position as sergeant.”
