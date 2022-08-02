Hoopeston Area School Board approved transferring Michl Kearney to the position of Dean of Students at the high school at the last school board meeting.
Stephanie Pratt replaced Kearney as the Dean of Students at the middle school.
In other business the school board approved purchasing the Eureka math curriculum from Great Minds for $13,602.72, purchased a renewal from ALEKS subscription from McGraw-Hill for the upcoming year for $19,147.50 for online tutoring and assessment program for math, chemistry and other subjects paid for with Title I funds, and bids for fuel and milk products.
Also approved was the installation of the hard surface walkway to the athletic complex by Silver Bros., Inc. for $24,900, a $13,716 pay request from Sprinkmann Insulation for insulation of pipes in the John Greer tunnel, the middle school health curriculum from Goodheart-Wilcox Publishing for $15,282.67 and the ZSpace subscription renewals for eight devices through fiscal year 2024 from Blumm, paid by Title I in the amount of $14,379.28.
The school board approved $15,625 to purchase an ActivelyLearn subscription for Achieve 3000 for the coming fiscal year Title I funds, a pay request of $16,776.41 from Upchurch Group for design, documents, bidding and construction for the cafeteria addition paid by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Refief (ESSER) funds, the pay request from Schomburg & Schomburg Construction, Inc. for $285,930 for the cafeteria addition funded with ESSER money and purchasing a 14-passenger Type A Microbird school activity bus for Central States Bus Sales for $84,670.
The board also approved buying a new utility tractor for AHW for $19,404 and a quote from Silver Bros. to repair outside stairs at John Greer for $24,000 per staircase.
The board also approved in unrelated action, the Maple School improvement plan for fiscal year 2023-2024, waived the first reading and approved the district integrated test management plan, a change order from Schomburg & Schomburg to regrade the high school parking lot and a memorandum of understanding for coaching stipends for 2022-2023 school year.
The next Hoopeston School Board meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 18.
