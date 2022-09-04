VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. – It’s something most folks in the Wabash Valley cross on a regular basis. It’s the entire eastern border of Vermillion County.
How many county residents have experienced the river? Through Vermillion County 4-H’s Young Women on the Wabash—Young W.O.W.—program, a total of eight river trips have been completed over two years with a dozen different teens and six adults. Not all of the teens have been able to make all of the trips. Weather and high river levels caused some trips to be canceled.
The following supplies and equipment are provided for all of the trips for participants and adult chaperones: kayaks/paddles, life jackets, sunscreen, bug spray, snacks and water. All folks need to bring is a positive attitude for the day.
Some have kayaked one leg, two stretches, four stretches or what their schedule has allowed. Chloe Lamb, Maddie Pence and Becky Holbert have kayaked six legs of the Wabash going from Covington in Fountain County to Tecumseh in Vigo County and, therefore, have “kayaked the county.”
“Through participating in the kayaking program I’ve learned that no matter what I think or feel if I set my mind out to do it I will accomplish it. I’ll accomplish it on my own or with others. Others make the journey 10 times better, though,” Lamb said.
“I thought it would be a lot harder when I first started but it was so much fun,” Pence said. “I’ve learned that I can pretty much do anything if I give myself a goal and little checkpoints along the way.”
The Wabash River is the official state river of Indiana and is nearly 500 miles long stretching from Ft. Recovery, Ohio to the Ohio River at the southwest tip of the state. Vermillion County has the most miles of shoreline of the Wabash of all of the counties that the river touches.
The Young Women on the Wabash program is organized by and participation is through Vermillion County 4-H. Young ladies participating are all in high school except for the chaperones who are definitely young ladies at heart.
A grant through the Wabash River Heritage Corridor Commission to purchase life jackets, a Facebook plea to borrow kayaks and willing folks to move a vehicle from each trip’s starting point to the destination and the program was off and paddling.
Why kayaking? Why the river? Because of the analogies and life lessons to be learned through a program like this and kayaking the river:
- When a person kayaks on a pond or lake, paddling is in circles. When a person kayaks on the river, one is committed to the destination—the goal. The only way to get there is to work at it. When there was a head wind we had to work harder. When the wind was behind us it allowed for a more relaxing trip on the river. When there was a strong current, it was helpful; when the river was calm, it was peaceful but we had to work a little harder to reach our goal—our destination.
- When the Asian carp were jumping, we were reminded that sometimes life throws curveballs and we have to dodge those outside negative influences to reach our goal. There were a couple of contacts with the fish on eight trips but the ladies didn’t give up on the goal--destination.
- There have been a couple of trips where there were low spots in the river and the kayaks were hung up on the bottom of the river. We scooted, used paddles to push ourselves forward, encouraged others, communicated which way to head to avoid this on down river. We worked together to get through it to reach the goal—the destination.
- We took the time to stop, visit, explore sandbars, have some water and a snack. It’s important to take time with others to laugh and to share. Talking and sharing helps one build networks of positive people who can help us reach the goal---the destination.
- At some point on each trip the teens would hang on to each other’s kayaks and let the current take them. It’s important to recognize teammates and friends to share the journey to the goal—the destination.
- At some point on each trip each teen would separate completely from everyone by 50-100 yards and enjoy the peace. It’s important to recognize when life is just too much and quiet and calm is needed. Doing this helped us all reach our goal—our destination.
- Throughout each trip there was a lot of laughter and some singing along the way. It’s important to recognize the health benefits of each and a gentle reminder to the adults on the trip that we all need to laugh and sing more to help us reach our goal—our destination.
- On each trip there was wildlife spotted. A variety of birds—kingfishers, swallows, great blue herons, wood ducks, hawks and lots of bald eagles—juvenile and adult. On one trip we even spotted a family of deer playing in the middle of the river where it was low. All of these encounters were reminders to take time to observe and appreciate what’s happening around us and also use these as warnings (deer playing—river low—we might get hung up) all of which can help us reach our goal—our destination.
- Along each trip we’ve met some wonderful and interesting people—people simply floating on the river, fishing, checking nets, sitting on the bank and enjoying the serenity, even searching for artifacts on the sandbars since the river is low. All of these are reminders to take the time to smile and say, ‘Hello’ to others. Hopefully, that moment of friendliness helped that person reach their goal—their destination for the day.
- Is the water crystal clear like a mountain stream? No. There are few rivers in the Midwest that are these days due to human influences on the land, in general. To reach our goal---our destination for the day---we had to stay above water. Going under would impede progress much like getting caught up in the wrong crowd. Keep an eye on the goal---the destination.
The next kayak trip for the Young Women on the Wabash program is Saturday, Oct. 8 and will be from Newport to Montezuma.
The Young Men on the Wabash program is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 from Clinton to Tecumseh.
Pre-registration for these programs is required so that organizers know how many kayaks are needed. For teens, if not currently in 4-H there is a $15 annual 4-H registration fee that is applicable to all kayak trips and opens a lot of other 4-H opportunities. Both programs are open to current high school students.
The Young W.O.W. and Young M.O.W. programs would not be possible without the funding of life jackets by the Wabash River Heritage Corridor Commission. Each county that touches the Wabash River has a representative on the commission. From the in.gov website, these are the Commission’s goals where were reached through the public process:
• To promote the improvement of the natural environment of the corridor
• To promote the improvement of recreational opportunities in the corridor
• To increase public awareness of the corridor as a whole
• To encourage recreational areas and trails are acquired and developed in the corridor without the use of eminent domain
• To promote the development of a better environmental ethic in the citizens and communities of the corridor
• To promote better cooperation between all of the groups and individuals with an interest in the corridor.
For more information about programs and opportunities through Vermillion County 4-H please call 765-492-5330, visit the website at www.extension.purdue.edu/county/vermillion and/or visit the Vermillion Co. 4-H Facebook page.
