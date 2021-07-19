OAKWOOD — A Sunday boating accident on the Vermilion River has left a Westville man dead.
The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim of an apparent kayaking accident Sunday Dustan J. Haase, 27, of Westville, McFadden said in a press release Monday afternoon.
Haase was recovered from the river Monday morning and an autopsy will be completed, she said.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a kayaker that had gone under the water on the Vermilion River near the Interstate 74 bridge at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Michael Hartshorn said via email.
Upon arrival, it was determined that three people had been kayaking in privately owned watercraft. Two people were visible to responding deputies and it was reported that the third person, Haase, had gone under water.
One person was brought to shore immediately and the second person was stranded in the river on top of a log jam. The sheriff’s department’s river rescue team was able to take the second person to safety at approximately 8:20 p.m. Haase was not located and the search had to be called off due to darkness and swift water in the area.
The search for Haase resumed at 6 a.m. Monday and he was located at approximately 7:25 a.m. under a log jam near the area he was last seen.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.
