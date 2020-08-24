SPRINGFIELD — Another region of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan has hit a positivity rate threshold that could spur further economic restrictions, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
On Aug. 19, 20 and 21, Kankakee and Will Counties’ Region 7 had a rolling COVID-19 positivity rate of 8.0, 8.3 and 8.3 percent, respectively, according to the IDPH website. There was no data available on the site for the following three days, however. Per the Restore Illinois mitigation plan, three straight days above 8 percent in a region warrant further action from the state.
Gov. JB Pritzker has called the metric a “failsafe” that would lead to added economic restrictions.
In the Metro East area last week, which is Region 4 of the plan on the Missouri border, the governor announced mitigation efforts less severe than previous phases of the state’s reopening plan.
They include requiring bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m. and limiting seating in those establishments to six people per table. Bars are being instructed to seat people only at tables and to remove bar stools to prevent gathering around the bar.
Also in the region, public gatherings, meetings and social events will be limited to 25 guests or 25 percent of the overall room capacity. All reception halls will be closed and party buses will be shut down.
The governor’s office had not yet announced any such measures for Region 7 as of Monday afternoon.
As of Aug. 21, the positivity rate in the Metro East remained at 9.4 percent, while Southern Illinois dipped to 6.9 percent. East-central Illinois remained the lowest with a 1.6 percent positivity rate.
The other regions ranged from 4.9 percent in northwest Illinois to 6.7 percent in suburban Cook County. Chicago’s positivity rate was 5.2 percent.
Statewide, the seven-day rolling positivity rate fell to 4.2 percent as of Monday, a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point since Thursday. From Saturday through Monday, there was an average of 49,090 test results reported per day, yielding 1,953 positive results. The positivity rate for the three-day period was 4 percent and Monday’s positivity rate was 4.5 percent.
There were 31 COVID-19-related deaths over the three-day period, bringing the total casualty count since the pandemic began to 7,888.
At the end of Sunday, there were 1,529 persons hospitalized with COVID-19, including 334 in intensive care beds and 141 on ventilators.
