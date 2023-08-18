WATSEKA – 44-year-old Scott E. Peterson from Kankakee was arrested and charged with murder following the shooting deaths of two people in Watseka on Thursday.
On Aug. 17, Watseka Police Department requested Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 to investigate a double homicide that occurred in the 300 block of West North Street.
WPD responded to the area for a shots fired call and located two deceased victims in a residence. The victims were identified as 42-year-old Amanda Peterson and 38-year-old Joseph Robinson.
According to a news release from ISP, a 21-year-old male was also located with gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
WPD took Peterson into custody immediately following the incident. Peterson is being held in the Iroquois County Jail where he will be charged with first-degree murder (two counts for each victim) and bond will be set.
No further information was released.
