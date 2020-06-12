DANVILLE — A Juneteenth event is being planned next week that will not only celebrate but also educate the community about black culture and black history.
Juneteenth will take place 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Lincoln Park. The event will start with a social hour from 5-6 p.m. when people can socialize and get food. A 45-minute program will begin at 6 p.m. After the program, Danville singer Danielle Brown and DJ Silky will provide entertainment until 8 p.m.
Tables will be set up for voter registration and to sign up to become a NAACP member. Guests will be encouraged to fill out a trivia questionnaire based on the information given during the 45-minute program for a chance to win prizes.
Danville residents Chris Hightower, Mary Catherine Roberson and Breon Boyd decided to plan the Juneteenth event as a way to continue the momentum in the community after a few hundred people participated May 31 in a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in response to the death of George Floyd through downtown Danville.
The group of three now has expanded to a group of 10 who is planning every aspect of the event.
“We did a Juneteenth last summer with Project Success, and that started the conversation last year,” Roberson said.
Although last year’s Juneteenth at Laura Lee Fellowship House was more kid-oriented with children’s activities, this year’s Juneteenth is for everyone of all ages and races.
“We want to use the momentum from Black Lives Matter to teach the community about black culture and black history,” Roberson said. “We want to build upon this and make this an annual event.”
Hightower agreed. “It’s not a matter of us protesting. It’s now the time to educate, come out, support and learn something.
“George Floyd is a symptom of a greater disease,” he said. “It’s our responsibility now to teach the entire community about black culture and black history.
“Everybody has been asking what’s next (since the march), so we want to take the opportunity to teach the community about the history of Juneteenth,” he said.
Hightower and local historian Jackie Woodard will present the 45-minute program during the event that aims to teach others about the significance of Juneteenth and about the first freed slave to live in Danville who was a woman named Polly.
“When people think about the Emancipation Proclamation, they instantly think all the slaves were freed immediately, but in reality, it took over a year and a half,” Hightower said. “Juneteenth is the last day the enslaved slaves received word they were emancipated.”
Twenty-one-year-old Dominique Davis, who is a senior in business administration at Tennessee State University and has been home in Danville since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said she wanted to become involved with the Juneteenth group to represent the younger generation.
“I want my peers to know what Juneteenth stands for and why we celebrate it,” she said. “We’re still fighting for equality and justice.
“It’s imperative for my generation to strategically plan how to move forward and bring justice and equality to not only Danville but to the nation as a whole,” Davis said.
Hightower, who works at South View Upper Elementary School, hopes to see Danville District 118 teachers and students at the event.
“We need the community to come out, especially District 118 educators and students,” he said. “It’s important for our students to see our faces, and important for the teachers to come out and get information that they can disburse to their students.
“I didn’t hear about Juneteenth until I was in college,” he said.
Hightower added, “This is more than going out and marching. I want this to be a learning experience that young black people can be educators, astronauts, anything they want.
“This is not an event for just black people,” he said. “It’s for everyone to learn about black culture and black history.”
