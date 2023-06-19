Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Acting Capt. Brian Dickmann, announced the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Macon and Vermilion County during June.
These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
During this time, officers issued 54 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 75 total citations and 37 total written warnings.
Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law.
This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
