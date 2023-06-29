DANVILLE — The public is invited to join First Friday fun from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 7 in your Hawaiian garb for the first ever Midsummer Luau at Temple Plaza and Vermilion River Beer Company.
Temple Plaza will host steel drums and fire spinners for entertainment as well as an outdoor bar with Tiki drinks and Exotic-Pina-To-Go will have pineapple drinks for purchase. Don’t forget your lawn chairs.
Lovin’ Cup and VRBC will host a whole hog roast outside with delicious Hawaiian sides served up by Lovin’ Cup.
Tickets for dinner at the Midsummer Luau are available for purchase for $10. A dinner ticket includes roasted hog, one Huli Huli chicken skewer and one grilled pineapple skewer over a bed of rice. Beverages available to purchase at VRBC, Lovin’ Cup and Temple Plaza.
Purchase dinner tickets at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f44acaf2da3fec43-midsummer#/.
Requite Tattoo will be taking walk-ins just around the corner on North Street with a flash sheet of Hawaiian designs to choose from.
The after party is from 8 p.m.-close at Obsidian Coffee in the back alley at 137 N. Vermilion St. Obsidian will have a full menu of Tiki drinks and an outdoor patio to relax on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.