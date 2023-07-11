Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Acting Capt. Brian Dickmann, announced the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Macon and Vermilion counties during July.
These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
During this time, ISP officers issued three occupant restraint offenses, 11 registration offenses, four driver’s license offenses, four insurance violations, 38 total citations/arrests and 10 total written warnings. Officers issued zero DUI citations and zero alcohol/drug-related citations.
Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.
There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States. The ACE program allows officers to work harder at removing dangerous DUI offenders from the road.
This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
