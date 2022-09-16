Circuit Court Judge Nancy Samaras Fahey is retiring on Sept. 30, after nearly 16 years on the bench.
Before she was elected Circuit Court Judge in 2006, Fahey had a career as an educator and a lawyer. After graduating from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and a minor in English, she taught first grade in Cissna Park for six years and served as Vice President of the Cissna Park Education Association. By 1988, she had graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Law, in Carbondale, and, after passing the Bar Exam, was hired by Manion, Janov, Devens & Fahey, for whom she had clerked during law school. In 1991, she was hired by the Dukes, Martin, Helm & Ryan Law Firm; later becoming a partner in that firm. While there, she represented a number of local governmental entities including Danville Township, Georgetown Township and the Housing Authority of Vermilion County. She also served as the Guardian Ad Litem for abused and neglected children in Vermilion County for a number of years and was on the original steering committee to bring CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) to Vermilion County.
During her tenure as Circuit Court Judge, she has handled a variety of cases. She spent more than half of her career on the criminal felony call, presiding over more than 100 trials, including many murder trials. She is currently the senior Circuit Court Judge in the county and is currently the only female Circuit Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial Circuit.
Upon retirement, Fahey plans to spend more time with her family, travel and expand her footprint in local politics. Fahey grew up in Hoopeston, and is married to retired Circuit Court Judge Thomas Fahey, and between them, they have three sons, two daughters-in-law and three grandchildren.
A reception honoring Judge Nancy Fahey will be held at the Vermilion County Courthouse on Sept. 30.
