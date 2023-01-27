SPRINGFIELD – Jobs increased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in December according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate decreased in 13 metropolitan areas and increased in one.
Danville MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.8 percent in Dec. 2022 from 5 percent in Dec. 2021.
Nonfarm employment increased by 300 compared to last December.
Manufacturing (+200), Educational-Health Services (+100), and Other Services (+100) had payroll gains over the year. The Retail Trade (-100) sector had employment declines from a year ago.
“For nearly two years, Illinois has seen consistent job growth across the state throughout industry sectors,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES continues to help jobseekers and employers connect with one another as more people enter the labor force and look to take advantage of newly created and expanded job opportunities in the labor market.”
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were in the Rockford MSA (-1.3 points to 5.4%) and the Decatur MSA (-1.0 point to 5.1%). The Chicago Metro Division unemployment rate increased +0.1 point to 4.3%. The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 47 counties, increased in 43, and was unchanged in 12.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Metropolitan Area:
Numbers are for Dec. 2022, Dec. 2021 and Over-the-Year Change, respectively.
Bloomington: 3.1%, 3.4%, -0.3
Carbondale-Marion: 3.7%, 4.1%, -0.4
Champaign-Urbana: 3.2%, 3.4%, -0.2
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights: 4.3%, 4.2%, 0.1
Danville: 4.8%, 5%, -0.2
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL: 3.7%, 4.1%, -0.4
Decatur: 5.1%, 6.1%, -1.0
Elgin: 4.3%, 4.6%, -0.3
Kankakee: 5.1%, 5.3%, -0.2
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI: 3.8%, 3.9%, -0.1
Peoria: 4.2%, 4.6%, -0.4
Rockford: 5.4%, 6.7%, -1.3
Springfield: 3.6%, 4.0%, -0.4
St. Louis (IL-Section): 3.4%, 3.7%, -0.3
Illinois Statewide: 4.2%, 4.2%, 0.0
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – December 2022. Number represent Dec. 2022, Dec. 2021 and Over-the-Year, respectively.
Champaign-Urbana MSA: 119,400, 118,200, 1,200
Danville MSA: 26,400; 26,100; 300
Decatur MSA: 49,200; 48,400; 800
Kankakee MSA: 43,500; 42,500; 1,000
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas. Labor Market Area numbers represent Dec. 2022, Dec. 2021 and over-the-year change, respectively.
Champaign-Urbana MSA Champaign County: 3.2%, 3.5%, -0.3
Danville MSA Vermilion County: 4.8%, 5%, -0.2
Champaign City: 3.0%, 3.2%, -0.2
Urbana City: 3.3%, 3.4%, -0.1
Danville City: 5.3%, 5.3%, 0.0
Edgar County: 3.0%, 3.1%, -0.1
Iroquois County: 4%, 4%, 0.0
East Central EDR: 3.5%, 3.7%, -0.2
