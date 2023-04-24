Vermilion Advantage and Danville Area Community College have partnered with the David S. Palmer Arena and the Danville Area Visitors Bureau to bring a Career Expo to Vermilion County on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the David S. Palmer Arena.
The expo will include close to 80 employers, on the spot interviews and two food trucks open for breakfast and lunch.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes.
This event is free for everyone. The city of Danville is providing bus passes for those who need help with transportation. Bus passes are available at the American Job Center, 407 N. Franklin St., Danville.
The Career Expo is currently seeking sponsors. If you or your business would like to be featured on radio and TV interviews leading up to the event and on all signage for the event, or if you would like to volunteer, contact Nicole Van Hyfte at nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com or Terri Cummings at t.cumming@dacc.edu.
