DANVILLE — In local construction news, Jersey Mike’s is coming to North Vermilion Street in Danville, and a vape shop plans to open near Danville High School.
According to city officials, the construction between Starbucks and OSF OnCall is for the sub sandwich restaurant and a cellular retail business.
“We only know that the other use is a cellular provider. We have not been notified of who yet,” according to Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk.
According to Jersey Mike’s website, a Danville location is coming soon at 3655 N. Vermilion St.
Scott Miller, local Jersey Mike’s franchise owner who also owns five other Jersey Mike’s locations in central Illinois, says, "We expect to open in Danville by the end of September. We are also opening in Rantoul and that should open by the end of summer."
He said Danville is growing and they are excited to open a restaurant here.
"When we go to towns that don’t have Jersey Mike’s, we find people are really clamoring for our fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs. Danville is really growing, and we are excited to bring Jersey Mike’s authentic sub sandwiches to the community," according to Miller.
The restaurant will hire 20-25 people for full- and part-time jobs. They will start to hire the management ream in early summer.
Jersey Mike's will be open 10 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week.
The website also states, “Our concept is simple. We provide our customers with the freshest, highest quality sub sandwiches available, prepared right in front of them and served with energy and enthusiasm. Our culture of giving and making a difference in the lives of our customers creates an important bond in the communities we serve.”
Cronk also reported that the city has received notice the former Classy Critters pet grooming business location at 8 E. Fairchild St. will become a vape shop. The building already has been painted with purple trim.
There are no city zoning regulations to prohibit a vape shop near a school.
Cronk says the state does regulate them, but it is only 100 feet.
State statute: DCC § 123.02 defines “Electronic Cigarette” to include: “1) any device that employs a battery or other mechanism to heat a solution or substance to produce a vapor or aerosol intended for inhalation; 2) any cartridge or container of a solution or substance intended to be used with or in the device or to refill the device; or 3) any solution or substance, whether or not it contains nicotine intended for use in the device.” The above-quoted definition includes items that include an electronic nicotine delivery system, electronic pipe, electronic hookah, vape pen, or similar products.
DCC § 123.04(C) prohibits the sale or gifting of electronic cigarettes within 100 feet of “school, playground, sports facility, park, child care facility or other building used for education or recreational programs for persons under the age of 21 years.”
