OAKWOOD — The Middle Fork Jeep Fest is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds.
This is a family friendly fundraiser for local veterans through the Mission K9 Warrior Program. The public is welcome.
Spokesperson Don Smith said, “We hope that you’ll join us for Jeep fun, with a demonstration area, a cruise, Jeep show with trophies, mud, music, giveaways and raffles, vendors, food trucks, a kid zone, silent auction, and just a great time for Jeep enthusiasts. And it’s all for a great cause.”
All proceeds raised go to the Mission K9 Warrior Program to provide trained service dogs for local veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Smith said more than $15,000 was raised last year for the K9 Warrior Program.
The Jeep entrance fee is $20 with $10 for additional passengers. Spectator admission for the general public is $10 for adults. Kids 15 and under get in free.
Gates will open at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds just west of Danville off of U.S. 150.
More information is available at middleforkjeeps.com and also on their Facebook page.
David Hughes developed and implemented the Mission K9 Warrior project to raise funds for training PTSD service dogs for veterans.
Hughes is a veteran himself and a member of the Dornblazer American Legion Post of Georgetown.
Hughes said it takes $15,000 to train each dog. His organization has paired about 22 dogs with local veterans.
The suicide rate for veterans returning from war zones is about 44 per day.
