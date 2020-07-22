The structure Danville firefighters used for training last month was demolished Tuesday morning at the southeast corner of Jackson and Voorhees streets.
According to Danville Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers, they are “glad to see 1231 N. Jackson finally come down for the upcoming project.”
The intersection improvements at Jackson and Voorhees streets have been a long time coming, he says.
City officials hoped to move forward this year on the alignment of the intersection, with the intersection to remain a four-way stop, but due to some additional environmental reviews and the possibility of obtaining grant funds, it has been moved from a fall 2020 to a spring/summer 2021 project, according to Childers.
The Danville City Council in January authorized the purchase of 1231 N. Jackson St. for $25,000 from Sage View LLC of Denver Colo.
In state news on Tuesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced the release of a $21.3 billion roads and bridges improvement plan for the state that is funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
The fiscal year 2021-2026 plan will improve 3,356 miles of road and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck, according to a press release.
“Illinois remains a hub for commerce and transit – and not just for this nation, but for the entire global economy. We are the 5th largest economy in the United States, and the crossroads for national and international companies who need our roads and airports and rail and rivers and people to move their products,” Pritzker said through the press release.
“Even in a pandemic – especially in a pandemic – our transportation systems connect the lives of our residents and our communities. Our roads and bridges deliver Illinoisans to work and home again, to school, to the pharmacy, to the doctor’s office. The multi-year plan we’re announcing today provides funding to reconstruct over 3,300 miles of roads and over 8 million square feet of bridges – and, more importantly, create and support hundreds of thousands of jobs over the next six years for hardworking Illinoisans across our state,” Pritzker stated.
“Under the leadership of Gov. Pritzker, IDOT throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, has focused on continued investments in infrastructure to keep people safe and the economy moving,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The multi-year plan keeps us on task during these uncertain times. While we are not cutting or delaying projects, we will continue monitoring the impacts on future revenues to ensure we are investing taxpayer resources wisely.”
Of the total $21.3 billion included in the six-year program, $3.15 billion has been identified for the current fiscal year.
Projects included in the program were selected based on objective criteria, such as pavement conditions, traffic volumes and crash history. During the next six years, $6.1 billion of the funding will go toward highway reconstruction and preservation, $4.7 billion toward bridge improvements, $2.6 billion for strategic expansion, $1.8 billion for system support like engineering and land acquisition, and $1.4 billion for safety and system modernizations.
Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
Vermilion County projects include: — Interstate 74, Stony Creek, 2.4 miles east of Illinois 49, bridge replacement, $4.6 million.
— I-74, 2.1 miles northeast of Muncie, bridge replacement, $2.5 million.
— I-74, U.S. 150 west of Danville to Vermilion River in Danville, reconstruction, $23 million.
— I-74, U.S. 150 west of Danville to Vermilion River in Danville (including various structures), preliminary engineering phases I and II $1.5 million and bridge deck overlay and repairs, $8.5 million.
— I-74, under U.S. 150 west of Danville, bridge replacement, $4.3 million.
— I-74, at Batestown Road west of Danville, bridge superstructure, $2 million.
— I-74 at Lynch Road interchange, bridge deck overlay, $5 million.
— Other interstate projects include: over Griffin Street and Stoney Creek in Danville, bridge replacement and deck overlay and engineering, $6.5 million; under Perrysville Road, bridge replacement, $4.3 million; Vermilion River in Danville to Indiana state line, designed overlay, under drains and ramp repair, $9.69 million; under Tilton Road in Tilton, bridge replacement, $4.5 million; and Salt Fork Vermilion River west of Danville, construction engineering , $1.7 million.
— Illinois Route 9 projects include Illinois 1 at Hoopeston to the Indiana sate line, standard overlay, $3.5 million; and Ford County line to Illinois 1 at Hoopeston, pavement preservation, $3.9 million.
— Illinois Route 1 projects include: two miles south of Hoopeston, bridge replacement, $1.2 million; Illinois 1/U.S. 150 traffic signal modernization at Ross Lane in Tilton, $250,000; and Illinois 1/U.S. 136/U.S. 150 .2 miles north of Liberty Lane to Vermilion River in Danville, standard overlay and ADA improvements, $3.6 million.
— Illinois 49 projets include bridge replacement and overlay.
— Bismarck Road, Illinois 1 to Bowman Avenue, designed overlay and ADA improvements, $1.5 million; and East Branch Vermilion River 2 miles west of Bismarck, bridge superstructure, $3.2 million.
— Bowman Avenue, Illinois 119 to Newell Road, designed overlay, $2 million.
— Catlin-Indianola Road: south of Tilton to south of Catlin, standard overlay, $1.8 million; Georgetown/Indianola Road to South of Catlin, designed overlay, $3 million and also land acquisition, utility adjustment.
— Westville Road, Catlin/Indianola Road to Westville, designed overlay, widening existing pavement, land acquisition and utility adjustment, totaling more than $1 million.
— Old Ottawa Road, Rue Bienville, Denmark Road, Winter Avenue in Danville, intersection improvements, $1.5 million.
— Other projects include bridge replacements near Hope, Rankin, Jamaica, East Lynn, Indian Springs Road and Belgium; and other district-wide projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.