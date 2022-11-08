DANVILLE — Now with the Jackson and Voorhees intersection finally open, city officials are assuring the public Denmark Road will be back to normal again soon.
Danville City Engineer Sam Cole said the Jackson and Voorhees intersection was behind schedule due to some change orders, but it also is at or under budget for the city.
Construction started in July 2022 on the $1.25 million project. The city awarded the contract to Cross Construction for the realignment of the Jackson and Voorhees streets intersection.
The project improved the alignment and roadway pavement of the intersection, and also provided upgrades to the existing storm sewer infrastructure.
The project initially was expected to be completed in September 2022, weather permitting.
The city received a Rebuild Illinois Fast Track grant to pay for the project.
The newly re-aligned intersection opened on Tuesday to traffic in all directions. The intersection has been restriped with a four-way-stop condition. Motorists should pay attention to all newly painted lines and proceed with caution with oncoming traffic through the intersection.
Cole also reported to aldermen Tuesday night at the Danville City Council's Public Works Committee meeting that all the guardrail is now in place on Denmark Road.
Work will continue this week to remove the barrier wall and work toward paving as early as next week, he said.
The project should be substantially completed by Thanksgiving.
Cole said there will still be odds and ends to clean up until spring.
Cole also reported that striping on city roads that have seen roadway pavement work has started. Striping should take a couple weeks, weather dependent.
