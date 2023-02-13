Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Capt. Bryan Pruitt, announced the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Macon/Vermilion County during February.
These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
During this time, ISP issued 19 safety belt citations, zero child restraint citations, 32 total citations and five total written warnings.
Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law.
Lives can be saved if people simply “buckle up.”
This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
