Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 5 Commander, Capt. Tony Kestner announced the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments in Vermilion County during January.
These details were conducted to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors.
The ultimate goals are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities.
None of the businesses surveyed sold alcohol to a minor.
Unlawful Delivery of Alcoholic Liquor to a Minor, is a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year in jail and up to a $2500 fine.
The public is reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
The ISP commended establishments and their employees which do not sell alcohol to minors.
This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
