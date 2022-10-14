Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Capt. Bryan Pruitt, announced the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during October.
These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
During this time, ISP patrols found eight occupant restraint violations. They issued 17 speeding citations and warnings and three distracted driving citations and warnings. In total, 31 total citations and eight written warnings were issued.
Driving the posted speed limit, sober, not distracted and buckled up will save motorists lives and the lives of many others. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.