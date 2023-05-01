Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Acting Capt. Brian Dickmann, announced the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP), Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP), Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) and Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Macon and Vermilion counties during May.
OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
Safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year, according to ISP. Half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up. The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections and enforcement.
The sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities: driving under the influence; safety belt and child restraint use; speeding; and distracted driving.
NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours. Officers will enforce violations including: driving under the influence; safety belt and child restraint use; speeding; distracted driving; and all Illinois vehicle code and criminal violations.
Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, according to ISP. More than half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.
Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident: eating or drinking (non-alcoholic beverages) increases the risk by three times; sending a text message increases the risk by four times; reaching for an object increases the risk by eight times; and reading a text message can take a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds.
Officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following:
• All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet.
• All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
• Drivers under the age of 19 are prohibited from using any cell phone, even hands-free.
• All drivers are prohibited from using any cell phone, even hands-free, while in school speed zones and work zones.
• School bus drivers are not permitted to use any type of cellphone, even hands-free.
• It is illegal to use a cellphone or take photos or videos on wireless devices when driving within 500 feet of an emergency scene.
The ISP will increase daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Impaired driving is a factor in more than 30 percent of traffic deaths in Illinois. Likewise, speeding is a factor in nearly 35 percent of fatal crashes; and, nearly 50 percent of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were known to not be buckled up.
These projects are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
