PESOTUM – Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Capt. Ryan Starrick announced the results of the Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) recently conducted in Vermilion County.
The OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckles up, according to ISP Master Sgt. Ryan Foss in a news release.
Vermilion County patrols included 29 safety belt citations and one child restraint citation issued.
Police issued 37 total citations and 11 written warnings.
Most motorists know safety belts save lives, Fuoss said in the release, but some ignore their own safety as well as the safety of others by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices.
These patrols reinforced the occupant protection message by focusing on the ones who ignore the laws.
This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
