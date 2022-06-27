PESOTUM—Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Capt. Ryan Starrick, announced the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Vermilion County during June.
These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Officers issued no citations for driving under the influence or alcohol/drug related citations. They reported 17 occupant restraint violations, four registration violations, four driver’s license violations and one insurance violation.
There were 35 total citations/arrests reported and 12 total written warnings issued.
Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.
More than half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
