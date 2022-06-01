PESOTUM — Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Ryan Starrick, announced the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during May.
These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
Violations and Enforcement Activity:
Occupant Restraint Violations: 9
Driving Under the Influence and Drug/Alcohol-Related Citations: 0
Speeding Citations and Warnings: 26
Distracted Driving Citations and Warnings: 1
Total Citations: 36
Total Written Warnings: 15
Driving the posted speed limit, sober, not distracted, and buckled up will save your life and the lives of many others. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).
ISP District 10 also announced the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Vermilion County during May. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Violations and Enforcement Activity:
Safety Belt Citations: 27
Child Restraint Citations: 5
Total Citations: 40
Total Written Warnings: 8
Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply “buckle up!” This project is funded through the IDOT.
