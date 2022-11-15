SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) on Monday announced 26 high school students to serve on its 2022-23 Student Advisory Council, including Georgetown Ridge Farm High School senior Izabella Wills.
The council includes 20 new and six returning members from across the state. Student Advisory Council members serve as student advisers to the State Board and provide a unique perspective to help ISBE develop and implement important policy decisions.
Members of the State Board welcomed the 2022-23 Student Advisory Council at the start of their September regular business meeting in Springfield.
“ISBE is proud to welcome the newest cohort of the Student Advisory Council,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “This year’s Student Advisory Council is a diverse group of impressive young adults who are eager to help address challenges facing themselves and their peers. Their perspective gives the Board valuable insight into the issues students care about and how our education system can better meet their needs.”
A selection committee, comprised of ISBE senior staff and educational stakeholders, reviewed the submitted applications and interviewed students to choose the best candidates for the 2022-23 Student Advisory Council.
The council will research and present on a variety of topics to ISBE that are affecting student success across the state and will focus on recommending ways to respond to these pressing challenges.
The new members of the 2022-23 Student Advisory Council are:
Eshaam Bhattad, senior at Stevenson High School
Akou Bright Doh, junior at Monmouth-Roseville High School
Crystal Carmona, sophomore at Auburn High School
Olivia Frey, senior at Niles North High School
Ashtyn Gallagher, senior at Dundee-Crown High School
Soren Gjesfjeld, junior at Bloomington High School
Jeremiah Griffin, junior at Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School
Sarah Guerrero Gorostieta, junior at Fenton High School
Rossi Gutierrez, senior at Streamwood High School
Victor Hinojosa, sophomore at Waukegan High School
Jenna Jiang, junior at Eldorado High School
Suha Khan, sophomore at Plainfield North High School
Ajani King, junior at Peoria Richwoods High School
Lukus Middleton, sophomore at Litchfield Senior High School
Jessica Perez-Ferman, senior at Rockford Auburn High School
Leshawn Sanders, senior at Thornton Fractional Township High School
Sareena Shah, senior at Walter Payton College Preparatory High School
Sam Siu, senior at Pekin Community High School
Sierra Vanmeter, sophomore at North Greene Junior/Senior High School
Izabella Wills, senior at Georgetown Ridge Farm High School
The returning members of the council are:
Ranyia Cox, senior at East St. Louis Senior High School
Jayla Davis, junior at Springfield Southeast High School
Cruz Garza, senior at Zion-Benton Township High School
Kaylee Horn, senior at Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School
Elle Jones, junior at Tuscola Community High School
Dhruv Patel, senior at Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy
