FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a new schedule for multiple, temporary ramp closures on Interstate 74.
Crews were able to perform milling work ahead of schedule, reducing the number of days needed to close the ramps. The closures will start on or after Friday, Sept. 30 for continued work on a major resurfacing project. There will be subsequent ramp closures to follow.
Starting on or after:
Sept. 30 & Oct. 20: The I-74 westbound entrance and exit ramp at Stringtown Rd. (Exit 8) will close from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting.
Oct. 1: The I-74 eastbound entrance and exit ramp to U.S. 41 (Exit 15) will close from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting
Oct. 11: The I-74 westbound entrance and exit ramp at U.S. 41 (Exit 15) will close from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting.
Oct. 22: The I-74 westbound entrance and exit ramp at Indiana 63 (Exit 4) will close from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting.
This project was awarded to Milestone Contractors, L.P. for $23.3 million. The project includes resurfacing I-74 with asphalt except for a small area of concrete work near the Spring Creek Welcome Center.
Maintenance work on the rest area includes joint repair, ADA ramps and curb work. The entire project is scheduled for completion after the end of November.
