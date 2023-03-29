DANVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on Interstate 74 from U.S. 150 west of Danville to the Vermilion River will begin April 3.
The $63.5 million project involves pavement and shoulder replacement, resurfacing and rehabilitation to multiple structures, pavement patching, drainage improvements, lighting upgrades, guardrail, and collateral work.
The project will require intermittent lane and ramp closures, and traffic flow modifications on I-74 for the duration of the project. Work is expected to last through November 2024.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 additional safety improvements.
