DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department was dispatched at 8:31 a.m. on Monday for a chlorine gas release in the basement of the Days Inn on North Gilbert Street.
Units responded to the leak at 77 N. Gilbert St. and upon confirmation, the Hazardous Materials Response Team and equipment responded.
Fire Chief Don McMasters said in a news release that several individuals were injured due to the release and were treated, then either transported or released by ambulance crews. The entire complex was evacuated.
The VFW was contacted and they opened up their facility for occupants to seek shelter from the heat.
After evacuating the structure, Hazardous Materials Technicians entered the basement and contained the release, then positive pressure ventilation fans were used to introduce fresh air into the basement.
McMasters said multiple officers from Danville Police Department responded to the initial call and assisted with evacuation and crowd control.
At approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, the hotel was turned back over to the owners and the occupants were able to return to their rooms.
McMasters said no injuries of personnel were reported during the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.