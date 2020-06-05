DANVILLE – The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, said in a Friday press release that the human remains recovered in Indianola on Saturday, April 11, 2020, have been identified and the next of kin have been contacted.
The remains are that of Anthony R. Rauch, 31, of Paris. The identification was made through DNA analysis and an autopsy was previously conducted. This is being investigated as a homicide.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate. If anyone had any information about this case, they are urged to contact the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.
