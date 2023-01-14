PERRYSVILLE, Ind. — For fans of America’s Got Talent television show, America’s Got Talent: All Stars have seen some favorite acts return this year.
One of the returning acts is Dustin’s Dojo.
Dustin Britton, also known as Dustin’s Dojo, is from Perrysville, Ind. and his partner, Ed Kent, also known as Terry Terry, lives in Covington, Ind.
They first appeared on the show in 2014. They performed a comedy karate act.
Previous AGT Judge Howard Stern really enjoyed the act, saying they were in the style of the comedic “The Three Stooges.” Stern used the golden buzzer in AGT Season 9 to save them. They were eliminated later on in the season.
America’s Got Talent: All Stars involves contestants from all over the world returning to the stage to perform for a panel of expert judges and superfans, showcasing a wide variety of talents to become the All-Stars champion and receive a cash prize.
Dustin’s Dojo will be on 7 p.m. CST Monday on NBC. For information about a possible watch party, visit Dustin’s Dojo’s Facebook page.
Britton urged people to tune in to witness history as he does what he described as the most dangerous stunt in TV history.
He couldn’t say anything more about their act this time around, or how they did with the judges.
It’s been almost a decade since this experience all started for them.
“We went to open auditions in Indianapolis,” the 39-year-old Britton said.
They didn’t have a plan on what they were going to do.
“I just started comedy and a karate character,” he said.
It was about a week before auditions when Britton was working with a guy on a comedy skit doing some funny karate.
Kent, 51, too had a ski mask that they decided to incorporate. Kent is his partner “Terry Terry.”
“That was history,” Kent said.
They initially saw several rounds of the show’s producers, and flew to California.
They said it was cool that Stern used the first Golden Buzzer in history on them.
They were invited to come back for AGT: All-Stars.
They filmed the show in October.
“It’s a collection of all the best acts all over the world,” Britton said.
Britton and Kent have fun with their karate demonstrations. They break wood in the first one and Terry threw salt in Britton’s eyes. During Judgment Week their demonstration was hitting fruit hanging from poles (because they swing like attackers do). Dustin knocked Terry out with nunchucks and Terry was dragged off the stage.
They said the acts stay pretty separated from the AGT judges, but the judges have been pretty nice to them. Nick Cannon was host the first time they were on. Terry Crews is the host this time. They said Cannon and Crews interacted and talked with them, which was pretty cool.
They also remember how cool it was when Stern came on stage.
In All-Stars, they have a karate demonstration with different weapons and the “most dangerous stunt on TV history,” Britton said.
They’re leaving the rest to be a mystery until the show airs on Monday night.
“There’s a lot of talent,” Britton said about all the acts.
Britton and Kent wouldn’t say being on AGT changed their lives.
Britton said they’re normal people, but he will get recognized sometimes.
He said when he’s going places, sometimes people will recognize him, such as a TSA agent did at an airport.
Britton runs his own consulting company.
Kent is a skills trainer at the mental health care facility Valley Oaks Health.
“It’s been a good experience. Even 10 years later people still talk about it,” Britton said.
While others on AGT spend their whole lives singing and doing other talents, they hit boards and they say they’re the only people without skills.
“If we mess up, it’s more funny,” Kent said.
Britton said people won’t want to miss the All-Stars episode.
The duo also is trying to get 100,000 YouTube subscribers on Dustin’s Dojo channel. They’re at about 45,000.
If they get to 100,000, they’ll unmask “Terry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.