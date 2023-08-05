FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Indiana 341 will close on or after Friday, Aug. 18 for culvert replacement work near Wallace.
The road will be closed approximately 2.3 miles south of Indiana 32. It’s expected to remain closed through the end of November, weather permitting.
The official detour follows Indiana 234 to U.S. 41 to Indiana 32 and back.
This contract was awarded to Milestone Contractors, LP for over $2.1 million. It also involves culvert work on S.R. 32 east of S.R. 341 and west of S.R. 25.
The entire contract is expected to be completed in June of 2024.
