DANVILLE — An Independence Day Parade Friday morning at the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System is kicking off the Fourth of July weekend.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 109 vehicles registered to participate in the parade.
“We are looking forward to this parade because it’s a way to bring joy to our inpatient veterans while observing COVID-19 precautions. Parade participants were advised to stay in their vehicle to prevent unnecessary exposure,” according to Dorilis Camacho Torres, public affairs officer with the VA Illiana Health Care System, 1900 E. Main St., Danville.
“The Center for Development and Civic Engagement at VA Illiana provides opportunities, resources and activities that support the veteran community. The Independence Day parade is one such opportunity. Friday’s parade will be the third of its kind in recent years. In 2019, we hosted a Veterans Day parade and in 2020 we hosted an Independence Day parade. The parades are for the enjoyment of veterans who are residents or inpatients at the Danville VA Medical Center. Events such as parades allow the community to show their appreciation for America’s veterans and help patients celebrate holidays. Celebrations like this are just one of many ways VA Illiana works to promote the morale and wellbeing of veterans,” according to Camacho Torres.
The parade route begins at the Danville Area Community College parking lot off East Main Street. It travels on East Main Street and enters the VA property on Blue Star Highway. It then goes around the VA buildings and housing sites, including Cannon Place and Veterans Village.
