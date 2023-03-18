Balloons Over Vermilion and Festival of Trees on Thursday gave out a record $175,000 in Community Impact Award Grants to agencies across Vermilion County.
Event Co-Chair Jim Anderson said the events have given $389,700 back to the community during the last five years.
Each organization had representatives there to accept their checks and voice their appreciation of the grant’s impact on their patients, clients, students, families, members and community as a whole.
The 19 Vermilion County non-profit groups and organizations which impact the lives of children throughout the community receiving 2023 grants were: Balloon Federation of America – Provide summer camp scholarships for aspiring young pilots with a grant of $1,500; Danville Public School Foundation – Host Student Ambassador Class a grant of $2,500; Danville Family YMCA, which is celebrating its 140th anniversary in December – For the annual Strong Kids Campaign a grant of $5,000; Children’s Dyslexia Center of East Central Illinois – Provide books and tables for students with a grant of $5,000; Kickapoo Mountain Bike Club – Ten-mile trail system expansion to almost 40 miles for both beginners and advanced cyclists with a grant of $5,000; Save the Lorraine Foundation – Provide support for revitalized family entertainment venue (including possible first-run movies) at the Hoopeston theater with a grant of $7,500; Crosspoint Human Services – Expand youth mental health services with $7,500; First United Methodist Church of Hoopeston – Support “Feed My Lambs” meal program which can see about 140 youths on weekends and 130 daily in the summer with $7,500; Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School Building Trades Department – Provide support for building trades classes with $7,500; First Baptist Christian School – Support locker room upgrades with $7,500; CASA of Vermilion and Edgar Counties – Support Advocate Outreach program with $7,500; Women’s Care Clinic – Address transportation challenges faced by expectant parents, with an $8,000 grant to go toward a transport vehicle; Peer Court – Provide second-chance options for youth offenders with a $7,500 grant for the program; From Your Heart to Their Soles – Support county-wide footwear effort through the Regional Superintendent of Schools office with $7,500; Boys and Girls Club of Danville – Support Power Hour tutoring/mentoring program with $9,000 and helping students behind due to COVID-19; Laura Lee Fellowship House – Support Ubuntu mentoring program in Danville schools; Danville AMBUCS – Support AMBUCS Summer Camp program with $9,000; Vermilion County Trail Alliance – Underwrite establishment of extensive trail system adjacent to Harrison Park with $15,000; and OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center – Support a patient room renovation project starting on the fourth floor for inpatients of the Danville hospital with $46,000.
Drew Landis, of the Vermilion County Trail Alliance, said they hope to address the persistent idea that there’s nothing to do in Vermilion County.
“Our goal is to help develop some of the natural resources for all manner of outdoor activity. So, we are currently in the design process to develop the western portion of Harrison Park to a trail system that includes a bike optimized bike park, hiking trails, there will be picnic areas and all sorts of things that families and children can come and spend some quality time outdoors in nature, which is very clear that is so important to us all,” he said.
Bob Richard, executive director of the Danville Public School Foundation, said the foundation will be adding $500 with the donation to donate $1,000 each to Liberty, Meade Park and Southwest schools, where the students and Southwest Principal Nicole Zaayer went after Garfield Elementary School was closed. Normally the previous year’s student ambassador school receives a grant. The 2022 BOV Student Ambassadors were Abby Carlton’s third grade class at Garfield.
It was announced at the event that the 2023 host student ambassador class for July’s Balloons Over Vermilion is Shelley Erickson’s 3rd graders from Schlarman Academy Elementary in Danville.
“Both events owe a huge thank you to Julius W. Hegeler II. He was perhaps the biggest kid of all at heart. He loved both events and was extremely generous with his resources in supporting them for years,” Anderson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.