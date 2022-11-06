Come one! Come all! … to this Tuesday’s Leaf and Holly, Holiday Bazaar at Immanuel Lutheran Church gym, 1930 N. Bowman Ave.
Guild members will greet you as the doors open at 10 a.m. Serving for a $10 feast of a luncheon runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with carry outs available. The menu includes a hearty BBQ pulled-pork sandwich, cheesy potato casserole, a choice of two additional sides, delicious, homemade dessert and a beverage. Of course, service with a smile.
Start checking off your holiday list when you come early to get the first picks from the well reputed Attic Treasures booth.
Guild ladies will have the Country Store tables loaded with fresh baked goods and yummy candy. The Christmas booth has grown even more this year with myriads of holiday items and décor in both trendy and nostalgic designs. The handcrafters have been busy creating cozy knits, cuddly toys, and other quality, practical gifts for the Arts and Crafts booth. The Men’s Club will be selling articles for both indoor and outdoor use. Showcasing the skillful talents of members, the Silent Auction has a wide range of unique items. “Fandango”, this year’s quilt, will fit a king-size bed and comes with coordinating linens. This stunning quilt, in beautiful blue and burgundy, batik fabrics, is enhanced with gorgeous machine quilting by Kathy Kyle. Bidding at the auction ends just prior to the 2:00 closing time. Don’t miss it!
