The Illiana Genealogical and Historical Society will host Pizza and Research at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the IGHS Library, 215 W. North St. in Danville.
Volunteers will be present until 7:30 p.m. to assist attendees in tracing their family trees. Everyone is invited to come and get to know the library and its resources. Besides the free assistance, complimentary pizza and drinks will be served.
If you plan to attend, please RSVP so IGHS can plan for the meal by calling 217-431-8733 or by emailing ighs.research@outlook.com
IGHS is the state of Illinois’ oldest chartered genealogical society. The IGHS Library has many resources to assist one in searching his or her family history. Attendees are encouraged to bring any family data, if available, on Oct. 17.
