DANVILLE – Local officials hoped to have good news this week after the Illinois Gaming Board meeting about the next step in the Danville casino license.
They left Chicago disappointed, however, after the meeting was postponed due to the coronavirus.
An announcement came late Wednesday afternoon from the IGB that the Thursday morning meeting was postponed and more information regarding rescheduling will be forthcoming.
The IGB’s agenda included a suitability hearing on Haven Gaming, which is the step before license application approval, according to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
“So we were disappointed it was delayed,” Williams stated through a text message.
The next scheduled IGB meeting is April 22 unless they reschedule for something sooner, Williams also said.
In addition to Williams, Tinisha Shade-Spain, interim president and CEO at Vermilion Advantage, also was in Chicago for the meeting.
According to gambling owners license requirements:
Finding of Preliminary Suitability
1) An applicant for an owner’s license shall present to the board in a public meeting the reasons it is suitable for licensing.
2) An applicant must satisfy the board by clear and convincing evidence that the applicant:
A) Has met those requirements of Section 7 of the act;
B) Is a person or entity whose background, reputation and associations will not dishonor or harm the reputation of, or result in adverse publicity for, the State of Illinois and its gaming industry;
C) Has adequate business competence and experience to be a holder of an owner’s license; and
D) Has demonstrated that the proposed funding of the entire operation shall be adequate for the nature of the proposed operation and be from a suitable source; and
E) Has satisfied the board as to any other information deemed necessary for licensure.
3) After presentation by the applicant, the board shall determine whether to find the applicant preliminarily suitable for licensing.
4) If the board finds the applicant preliminarily suitable for licensing, it shall issue the applicant a finding of preliminary suitability.
5) If the board finds the applicant not preliminarily suitable for licensing, it shall issue the applicant a notice of denial.
The Danville City Council selected Haven Gaming LLC as the city’s casino operating partner in October 2019, and Haven submitted its casino license application to the IGB at the end of that month.
The IGB has up to a year to conduct background checks and go over requirements in approving a casino license application.
The proposed Danville casino will have 1,250 slot machines, 40 gaming tables and also sports betting lounges and bars, a 2,500 seat entertainment venue, conference/banquet center, 300-seat buffet, a boutique hotel and rooftop spa/salon, pool and lazy river, celebrity-style restaurants and other amenities.
The casino could increase to the maximum 2,000 slot machine seats.
The starter, or temporary, casino would have about 500 slot machines and 10-20 table games.
It could take three to four years, depending on weather, for three phases of the casino’s development. Phase 1 was estimated to cost $118 million.
