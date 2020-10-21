DANVILLE — Vermilion County's very own Icebox Club is conducting a “Holiday Shopping” 50/50 Raffle to be drawn on Tuesday, November 24 at noon.
The Icebox Club is a membership of people who spend their free time restoring old refrigerators (and other projects) and donate these items to local not-for-profit organizations to raise funds. These donated items bring 3- to 4-times the amount invested.
The average sale price for the refrigerators are more than $1,800. To date, the club has accounted for over $25,000 in donations. The members have partnered with the City of Danville, AMBUCS, DDI, Peer Court, Habitat for Humanity, Toys for Tots, Crosspoint Women’s Shelter and many other groups.
This free spirited group has volunteered for years to organize the Night of Lights Parade. The purpose is to be selfless in our actions, to use our talents to help improve our local community and most importantly to have fun. The group meets on Tuesdays at noon at Sarges on East Main in Danville.
These volunteers have painted the historic Danville Stadium twice. The group spent Saturdays doing demolition at the Fischer Theater. There have been countless hours serving the community at events and providing manpower when needed.
All monies raised through this 50/50 raffle support the restoration efforts and donations to organizations and individuals in need.
Tickets are one for $10 or three tickets for $25.
Purchase a ticket from a member or contact Mary Morrison-Gagnon at (217) 260-2154.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.