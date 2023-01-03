Terry Lake is a west downtown Danville resident that has dug his heels in and worked tirelessly for many years. What is the consensus? “He’s a heck of a good guy.”
Terry has been involved in making Danville a better place in a multitude of ways. From planting trees in his neighborhood for future generations, to pandemic LGBTQIA+ support groups, this human has gone above and beyond for his community.
As a resident of the west downtown neighborhood, he was instrumental in the founding of their neighborhood association. The aesthetics and development of this gorgeous neighborhood have come a long way and a few residents care for many lots. Terry and his partner of 26 years care for a whopping 14 lots in the neighborhood, and they are not the only ones with an impressive number like this. Their labor of love involving mowing properties and donating saplings to the neighborhood has not gone unnoticed. Their neighborhood is a true reflection of the good that happens when people do their part. “Neighbors are a big part of the reason why you stay. It’s the people,” he said as he smiled and looked on to his elder neighbors’ house.
Terry has been a part of the Vermilion County AIDS task force for 15 years and has been instrumental in reducing the number of AIDS cases in Vermilion County through prevention and education. He was involved in the New Jersey Coalition that advocated for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, which included laws for basic human rights. While providing support for this, he was also simultaneously a sexton at the Episcopalian Church of the Holy Trinity. He adds even more dimension to his character demonstrating support for Black rights by attending NAACP meetings and local marches. He sees the issues and hardships that affect various communities, but he embraces the negativity right alongside the joy.
“If we are just acknowledging joy, how phony are we? There is suffering just outside that door. I have shielded myself from some of it, but that does not mean you take your privilege for granted. We give to every community.”
To top it off, Terry stepped in and helped to recreate the Humane Society when it needed support and restructuring. He dedicated his time for a year and a half, seven days a week to the organization during the transition. He has also devoted time and effort for nearly four years beautifying and cleaning the Fischer Theatre, as well as taking on ushering and volunteering in the theater café.
Terry has taken on multiple positions with the Vermilion County Democratic Party, including vice chair and secretary of the party. He has provided an alliance and trust with many communities and it all comes down to doing the right thing.
“I feel like I always advocate for what’s right, even if it means supporting people I don’t get along with! I’ll support what they’re doing if it’s right.”
We could all learn a thing or two from this beautiful human! It is uncommon to have this large of a heart, and it is even more uncommon to see someone who also has the fire to put it into action.
