“Terri is a strong Black woman in the Danville community; she is a mentor, motivator, teacher and life coach.” –Aleta Randle
Terri is a Danville native, born and raised here and a Danville High School graduate. Even though Danville is no longer a place where everyone knows everyone, people still know how to gather for a common good. People are still willing to unite whenever necessary, and Terri loves that about Danville. She feels blessed living in Danville because she can still go to Chicago for a quick trip, but at the end of the day, Danville will always be her home. She works at the YMCA as a water fitness instructor and as a trainer in the fitness center. She works with kids that come in after school so they know how to properly use the machines and find a good outlet for their emotions.
Terri loves Danville so much that she is an avid volunteer. She is the President of Kiwanis, and she is making it a point to go out in the community and actively serve. One of the activities she has started with is assembling volunteers to go to Southview and serve the students in the cafeteria. Outside of Kiwanis, Terri also is a mentor at Northridge and KDBA. She wants to be a light for children that may be going through difficult times at home or in school. Growing up the one thing she wanted was to have an adult who was there to support and just listen to her, so she tries to be that for kids and young adults in the community. Terri commented, “I want to be a light for others.”
Terri has two daughters and two sons. The three oldest have graduated from college, two at University of Illinois and one at University of Missouri. Terri’s youngest is now at a prep school and is figuring out where he wants to further his education. Family is one of the things that Terri cherishes the most and why she serves the community in the way that she does. She said, “I wouldn’t be who I am without my mom. She was the best teacher on how to be a good mother and a better person.” She also talked about how without her husband, she would not have been able to keep moving through the hard times. For him she is truly grateful.
Terri is a member of Saint Synagogue Church of God in Christ, and she believes that God has a plan for everyone; hers in particular is to uplift and inspire others. She says, “Don’t stop moving even if you don’t believe that the movement is forward. Without God I wouldn’t know how to move.” Terri is rooted in her faith and she uses her faith to encourage others in all things. Her faith is what pushed her to create Winning Women, a group of strong, diverse women that have used their adversities to create good and find strength in God to keep moving forward. She uses this group to remind women that the tough times will not last forever and there is a light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how far it seems.
Terri is such a light in the city of Danville, and she was a joy to meet. Hearing her story is inspiring, and she is someone that young women can look up to and receive words of encouragement from. She wants to see Danville become strong and a place of love. Terri spreads that love everyday through volunteerism at schools or encouraging the younger generations to find outlets that can support them and provide them with motivation for the future.
