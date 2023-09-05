In 1972 President Richard Nixon signed a federal civil rights law in the United States called the Education Amendments of 1972. Title IX was the part of the law that banned sex-based discrimination in schools or educational programs. Prior to 1972, approximately 294,000 girls played high school sports in comparison to 3.7 million boys. Fast forward to 2021, Statista stats shows 3.24 million girls in the United States were involved in high school sports. I bring these numbers to you, so we can give thanks and appreciation to our trailblazers from the past, and to the ones who keep pushing for our future.
Speaking of trailblazers, let’s talk about Susan Kentner. Susan was nominated by a former student/athlete and current co-worker, Chelsea Foster. The nomination states “Susan Kentner is a living legend in the Bismarck community. She has been instrumental in building up young women through sports for the past several decades. She is phenomenal at advocating for her athletes to get them the same opportunities and recognition as their male counterparts.”
Susan moved to Rossville when she was 2 years old. Her family moved here to work on the family farm. She explained that growing up on a farm, surrounded by your family, is the absolute best upbringing. On the farm she learned a strong work ethic, a love for outdoor exploration, and the importance of family. Susan attended Rossville schools and graduated from Rossville High School. She was fortunate enough to be entering junior high in 1973 when female sports were becoming more available to the schools. Susan quickly found her passion in track and volleyball. She was inspired by her PE teacher/coach/mentor, Nancy Cox. Susan believes Nancy was put in that place at that time to be an advocate for woman’s sports. Nancy instilled confidence and self-esteem into the girls and pushed to make sure the girls were given the opportunities they deserved.
Susan went on to play volleyball and track at Danville Area Community College. Her parents and siblings were always a huge support system for her. Although Nancy was her mentor, her dad introduced her to sports and was her biggest motivator. She continued her education and graduated from Illinois State with a degree in education. In 1990 Susan landed a job with Bismarck School District and has been there ever since. She loves to be able to coach, teach and share her passion with others.
Outside of work Susan loves spending time with her 5 grandkids, even coaching some of their T-ball teams! She has been married to her husband Tom for 40 years and they have 2 grown children Mica and Alex. She is very involved with her church and loves to spend time with her best friends Lisa & Lynndel Davan. Susan also puts on cross country and track programs during the summer months to help keep kids involved and running. She is always looking for ways to motivate and encourage our youth.
Susan explained, “There is no time more important than now for women’s sports. These girls need to have support and encouragement.” What an amazing impact Susan has had and continues to have on our female athletes and students. She has planted a seed in these girls, just as Nancy Cox planted a seed in her.
Thank you, Susan Kentner aka “Coach” for showing young women how to have a voice. Thank you for being a trailblazer, an advocate, and a mentor. Your living legacy will carry on through the several lives you have touched and inspired.
