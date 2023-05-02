“Keep on sowing your seed, for you never know which will grow – perhaps it all will.” – Albert Einstein
Susan Franklin moved to Vermilion County in 1980 after graduating college. She landed her first job as a part time naturalist at Kickapoo State Park. Later she would find work in various avenues such as Sears, substitute teaching, food marts and finally retiring from the State Department of Corrections.
While employed with the State Department of Corrections, Susan came to realize how cool Danville really was. Her job took her to various cities and communities, but Danville was always home. “The best thing about our community is the people. The people here care about others and are always willing and ready to step up.”
After retirement, Susan was able to focus on her gardening. She explained that gardening has always been her zen, so she was excited to be able to spend more time doing what she loved. Over the past 11 years, Susan has helped grow our Danville Farmers Market from around six vendors to over 30! The market has partnered with both the Crossroads Church of Danville and the First Presbyterian Church of Danville to provide both winter and summer markets. Speaking of summer markets, make sure to check out the first summer market of the season, May 13 at Crossroads Church! The markets are all producer based, meaning all goods have been locally made, baked or grown!
Susan enjoys spending time with her family, reading and volunteering at the Humane Society and Fischer Theatre. She has also deemed herself a “reluctant beekeeper.” The bees are good for her garden, and even though she is reluctant, she knows the importance.
This statement is a true testament of Susan: she is always going to put the work in. She is the busy bee behind the scenes ensuring the people of Vermilion County have access to fresh produce in a safe, healthy environment. She has been working endlessly for the past several years to have the market be able to accept SNAP EBT/Link cards in exchange for tokens to be used at the Danville Farmers Market. This will allow customers to use their EBT/Link Cards for fresh produce, meat, eggs and baked goods. It is her hope that this option will be available starting May 13, but please follow their Facebook page for more details.
Susan has planted many seeds in our community, not only in the soil but in the hearts of those who reside here. Thank you, Susan Franklin, for sowing your seed in Vermilion County.
Make sure to visit Susan at the Summer Farmers Market May 13 8 a.m. to noon at 3613 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. See YOU at the market!
